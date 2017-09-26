Update on APC-Canada inauguration September 30

Comrades of the APC Canada Branch,

The Organizing Committee for the 30th of September, APC Canada Branch Inauguration in Toronto, Ontario is pleased to inform party stalwarts, stakeholders, Sierra Leone Communities and Associations in Canada, that the Branch leadership will be expecting the early arrival of all executive members in Toronto for the inauguration.

The Secretary General of the APC Canada Branch will arrive in Toronto on the 26th of September, 2017. The Honorable Vice Chaiman I, Comrade Abdoul Kareem Kamara from Alberta and the Honourable Vice Chairman II, Comrade Mohamed Taqi will arrive around the same period. Comrade Mangay Turay, the Assistant Secretary General and Comrade Gibril Koroma, the Organizing Secretary of the APC Canada Branch (also known as the Bai Burreh of the APC in Canada) are flying from Manitoba into Toronto.

Also, the Treasurer of Branch and Comrade, Comrade Modibo Lymon and the Director of Cultural Affairs and a leading member of the hospitality team are leaving Quebec for Toronto around the same time. These executives will be working alongside the Coordinator of the APC Canada Branch Inauguration Ceremony, Comrade Sheriff Sesay, Coopt Exectuive, Comrade Alex Kabia, the Publicity Secretary, Comrade Gibril G Koroma and Members of the APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing led by Madam Aminata Kanu, Madam Mariatu K Bangura and Madam Mabel Sankoh. Prior to the Inauguration Ceremony, a welcome reception will be organized for our diaspora and out of province delegates on the 29th of September, 2017 starting at 8pm.

The hospitality of our distinguished guests and guests of honor has been finalized and the Planning Committee for the Inauguration will assume full control of the inauguration proceedings. Meanwhile, the APC Canada Branch Leadership and Executive is urging all constituents and stakeholders in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, British Columbia, Calgary, New Brunswick and Ottawa to be in prompt attendance in meetings which have been scheduled before the inauguration ceremony as important decisions will be taken in light of the future of our great Branch and most importantly the selection of the APC Canada Branch delegation to the APC National Delegates Conference scheduled for the 14th and 15th of October, 2017. It is our fervent belief that the team that will represent the APC Canada Branch in Sierra Leone should be reflective of all Chapters and mostly importantly, emphasis will be placed on greater women participation. All constituent Chapters of the APC Canada Branch are briefed accordingly. A follow up letter to all chapters and stakeholders will be sent by the Secretary General of the APC Canada Branch emphasizing the importance of their prompt attendance and participation in these deliberations. Meanwhile, the Leadership of the APC Canada Branch under our Chairman and Leader Comrade Sean Samura and his Executive team remained in highest empathy with the APC Alberta Chapter for having cancelled their Inauguration which was schedule for yesterday, the 23rd of September due the Tragic death of three Community members in Edmonton Alberta and other factors which the Leadership of the APC Canada Branch awaits confirmation.

However, we convey best wishes to the APC Alberta Chapter and the community of Alberta in their mourning. The APC Canada Branch is in harmony with the Alberta Chapter and we hope to be briefed on a workable inauvuration date in their attempt to solidify the gains which has been made by virtue of the intervention of the APC Canada in that part of Canada which culiminated in the revitilization of the Alberta Chapter and election of a new executive. Moreover, as we gravitate towards the observation of the largest convergence of the APC members in Canada we wish every one of you safe travels and we look forward to welcoming you to the prestigious city of Toronto.

Merci

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara, Secretary General of the APC Canada Branch

Copy:

1. The Diaspora, National and International Elections Coordinator Honourable Logus Koroma

2. Honorable Chairman of the APC Canada Branch, Comrade Sean Samura

2. Vice Chairman I of the APC Canada Branch, Comrade Abdoul Kareem Kamara

3. Vice Chairman II of the APC Canada Branch, Comrade Mohamed Taqi

4. Advisory Committee Chairman, Comrade Alikali Turay

5. Co-opt Executive, Comrade Alex Kabia

6. Veteran and Inauguration Coordinator, Comrade Sheriff Sesay

7. Women’s Leader of the APC Canada Branch, Madam Aminata Kanu

8. Deputy Women’s Leader of the APC Canada Branch, Madam Madam Mariatu K Bangura

9. Director of International Affairs, Madam Marie Turay

10. Coordinator, APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing, Madam Mabel Sankoh

11. President of APC Quebec Chapter, Comrade Comrade Bob Kanu

12. President of APC Alberta Chapter, Comrade Hamidu Kamara

13. President of APC Manitoba Chapter, Madam Joko Johnson

14. President of APC Ontario Chapter, Comrade Abubakarr Kamara

15. President of APC British Columbia Chapter, Comrade Baba Kabia

16. Head of the Ottawa Steering Committee, Comrade Sylvanus Johnson

17. Head of New Brunswick Committee, Madam Isatu Turay

18. Head and Members of the Calgary Group