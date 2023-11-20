Universities need to evolve to meet the needs of today’s students

By Shai Reshef, Founder and President, University of the People, USA

The higher education system in America has long been considered the “gold standard” by people around the world. This achievement, however, may soon disappear if colleges and universities don’t begin to transform themselves to meet the needs of today’s learners.

Unfortunately, the higher ed system in this country has changed very little during the past 100 years and no longer reflects the world we live in today. Universities need to evolve by developing more adaptable learning environments that better align with the demands of today’s knowledge-based economy.

Our higher ed system must reinvent itself to embrace technological advancements, such as the internet, artificial intelligence, and online learning. The majority of today’s students have been immersed in digital technology from an early age and expect educational platforms that offer flexibility, enabling them to learn and progress at their own pace, anytime and anywhere.

Innovative new models of higher ed, such as #UoPeople, are helping to lead this major transformation. Hopefully other colleges and universities will follow UoPeople’s example and help to revolutionize our higher ed system so it can continue to be the “gold standard” for the next century.

Wherever you are in the world, if this is your wakeup or stay awake cup, take a minute to share CoffeeWithShai. If you believe in what we do, please like this video and repost it.