UNDP and Coca-Cola Foundation partner to advance plastic waste recovery in Ghana

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF), out doored a new project in support of Ghana’s efforts to promote a circular economy in the plastic waste management sector.

The implementation of the “Plastic Waste Recovery for a Circular Green Economy” project will be linked to the ‘Waste Recovery Platform’, which is connecting key stakeholders in the waste management value chain to promote waste recovery in Ghana.

The new project is expected to provide support to Micro, Medium and Small-Scale Enterprises and Businesses (MSMEs), to take advantage of green business opportunities in the waste management sector, by increasing awareness among households in urban and peri-urban areas on circular economy opportunities in Ghana. It will also support policy frameworks on plastics and provide support for the operationalization of the Waste Recovery Platform’s digital tools to facilitate data access and information exchange on plastic waste recovery among stakeholders in Ghana.

Ms. Silke Hollander, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Ghana underscored UNDP’s continuous commitment to supporting Ghana’s transition towards a circular economy, within the National Plastics Management Policy. Calling for more partnerships to advance waste recovery in Ghana, she encouraged partners to join and support the Waste Recovery Platform for the protection of the environment and its resources, and for the creation of sustainable opportunities for all.

The Sustainability Manager of the Coca-Cola Foundation in charge of West Africa, Uche Ugbonna, highlighted the importance of keeping plastic waste out of the environment and expressed the Foundation’s excitement in partnering with UNDP, as per the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goal 17 (Partnerships).

He also emphasized the Foundation’s commitment to plastic waste recycling and contributions to recycling education, awareness creation, and community recovery program in Ghana.

The ‘Waste’ Recovery platform has since 2018 been advancing work around its four components, providing a physical space for networking and discussions, as well as setting up a digital space (app and website) to connect waste management actors and promote trade in waste materials. It has since provided about $250,000 grants to ten businesses to support innovations in waste recovery, create awareness and derive opportunities for resource recovery in Ghana.