Turkey and Sierra Leone

PV Staff

President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone has just concluded a two-day working visit to Turkey.

This is the first time a Sierra Leonean leader has officially visited that country and indeed Turkey’s presence in Africa, especially West Africa, is yet to develop further. Many Sierra Leoneans do not know much about that country except the fact that it is predominantly Muslim and tormented by terrorism in recent times; likewise many Turks certainly do not know much about Sierra Leone except maybe from what they learned from international media reports of the rebel war of the 90s or the 2015 Ebola carnage. We hope this visit would help both countries to know each other better.

Turkey helped Sierra Leone in many ways during the Ebola outbreak and there are Sierra Leonean students studying in Turkey. There is also a small community of Sierra Leoneans living and working in Turkey for decades. Back home in Freetown, the Turkish government had established a small consulate. These are small beginnings which would certainly blossom during the months and years to come.

Here is the elaborate welcoming ceremony for President Koroma when he arrived in Turkey earlier this week: