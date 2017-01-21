Travelogue: To the land that we love and back

By Dr. Nanah Sheriff Fofanah-Sesay, Virginia, USA.

It has been four years since I visited my beloved country, Sierra Leone. Considering the aftermath of the Ebola virus disease, flooding, loss of property from fire and other accidents, and the current inflation, my anticipation for this visit was nothing but hopeful.

The purpose of this article is to give an insight based on experiences from my recent visit in Sierra Leone.

Let me start with Lungi International Airport where four years ago passengers had to depend on torch light for safe navigation to the terminal. During this visit, the airport was well lighted, buses were made available from the aircraft to the terminal, and the interactions between passengers and airport staff was civil and somewhat friendlier.

However, the last ferry departed from Lungi to Freetown at 8:00 PM albeit pending arrival of a major aircraft at 8:30 PM. Over 200 passengers were left with no options but to commute via Port Loko road for their final destinations.

Upon awakening the next day in Freetown, I was greeted with the majestic brown dust from the frequently use unpaved road but nevertheless, it was indeed beginning to feel awesome seeing friends and family members. In addition to meeting and greeting friends and family members, my other priority was to intervene on personal matters which were thankfully solidified prior to my return to the U.S.

As a former frequent flyer in Sierra Leone who has become complacent with the “status Quo.” I couldn’t help but notice overt changes this time around. During this visit, I saw a nation of resilient people with so many needs yet thankful for being alive and for whatever they have at the moment. I saw a nation at the height of inflation for which every gift is viewed as priceless. I saw a nation of many vibrant young men and women with God’s given potentials yet indulging in alcoholism, illegal drugs and prostitution while those who believe in education and hard work as the benchmarks for future prosperity are engaged in profitable employment, trades, and other venues of life sustenance. I saw ongoing socialization among the youths not only for enjoyment purposes but to ease the burden of boredom.

My most eye-opening experience during this visit was in religion and health. In religion, I noticed was informed about the advent of churches in most communities and private homes. Some of these churches attract members with various ulterior motives. In Freetown, a few new mosques have been added in the mix but the newest phenomenon in the Muslim religion is the onset of a new breed of worshippers. These worshippers are usually dressed in long-sleeve white gowns and long pants with sleeveless black jackets and white wraps on their heads. They walk in groups, declined monetary assistance, and exhibiting self-sufficient mannerisms. Some admire their sophisticated mannerism while others view them with suspicion.

In the health sector, most people are now cognizant of diseases and their associated symptoms. Based on my observation, people are prone to gastrointestinal diseases that are associated with symptomatic abdominal pains, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and ultimately dehydration. In the east side of Freetown, I visited the Rokupa Satellite Hospital in Rokupa on two occasions. I also visited the Chinese Friendship Hospital in Jui once. During my visit at the very busy Rokupa Satellite Hospital, I noticed a worried patient’s daughter who has been in the hospital for hours with her unattended mother making inquiries about the whereabouts of the physician, only to be told by one of the nurses that the doctor was watching soccer on television.

In addition, I asked one of the nurses who had just transferred a patient from the operating room to a general room with three other patients if the hospital is equipped with a recovery room. She answered me with an unappreciative “no.” A few minutes later, I observed this nurse discussing and sharing phone images of the organ that was resected from the patient to family members on the hallway of the waiting area.

It was a different experience at the Chinese Friendship Hospital in Jui. While there on January 2, 2017, the wards were empty and most of the departments were closed for the holiday. Upon request, I was led to the matron (head nurse) who was nice enough to offer me a tour of the hospital. During our tour, Mrs. Mercer Mabang informed me that the hospital was once owned and managed by Chinese descendants however, the facility was converted to an Ebola management center by the Sierra Leone government during the Ebola crisis leading to major destruction of needed medical equipment such as the dialysis machines.

Mrs. Mabang further indicated that the Chinese gave up management of the hospital to the Sierra Leone government after the Ebola virus disease was eradicated and declared free by the World Health Organization. She admitted that the hospital is receiving some support from its former owners and managers but the quality of services has dwindled. Lastly, Mrs. Mabang asked me to act as an ambassador for the solicitation of international assistance in order to sustain this reputable healthcare facility.

As my visit drew to the end, I couldn’t help but notice the disappointment of parting on some of my friends and family. This is due in part to the lost memories that this visit brought back from four years ago. This visit also provided them with much needed gifts and monies but most importantly, this visit provided them unconditional love and respect from a daughter, sister, and friend who resides so far away.