Town hall meeting with Premier Katherine Wynne in Toronto

Please join me for a public town hall in Toronto this Monday, November 20th. I’m looking forward to hearing from you — the people of Ontario — about your ideas to create more fairness and opportunity in people’s lives. RSVP here: http://ontario.ca/townhall

We can always make the world fairer. We can always do better. That’s what drives me. When people have more opportunity, our communities grow stronger — and so does our province. Our plan for a fairer, better Ontario is about continuing to grow our economy and helping more people get ahead.