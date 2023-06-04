Total support for Gento from traditional leaders in Freetown

Contributed

Barely twenty-three (23) days to the mayoral election in the Freetown Municipality, all the sixteen (16) Tribal Heads in the municipality have drawn the battle line between the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) candidate, Yvonne Denise Aki-Sawyer, and the governing Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) candidate, Mohamed Gento Koroma.

According to confirmed reports, all the sixteen Tribal Heads in a meeting held in Freetown yesterday unanimously endorsed the engineer and business magnate, Mohamed Gento Kamara, to become the next Mayor of the Freetown Municipality, including the Themne, Limba and Loko Tribal Heads whose subjects are in greater majority in the capital city.

Their endorsement of the SLPP mayoral candidate could herald a new Mayor of the Freetown City Council (FCC) under the umbrella of the ruling party after decades when an SLPP Mayor last occupied that seat.

“Gento Kamara is our Mayor in waiting because since the late President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah re-introduced the Local Government System in Sierra Leone in 2004 after thirty-two years in hibernation, no improvement has been made in our municipality in terms of development strides despite we have had four successive Mayors from the APC,” one of the Tribal Heads was quoted as saying.

Reports are that some members of the Creole Descendants Union had earlier declared their support for Mohamed Gento Kamara on grounds that they were in favour of development and believe that he could deliver the Freetown Municipality.

An Aku from the Fourah Bay Community, Fatta Rahman, was the last SLPP Mayor in the Freetown Municipality.