Toronto: Sierra Leone Centre now open

The Sierra Leone Union of Ontario (Umbrella) has established the Sierra Leone Centre, a place where the Union provides resources and services to Sierra Leoneans and other individuals in the broader Community.

For more information, please contact Sierra Leone Centre /Sierra Leone Union of Ontario (Umbrella)

Location/Office

1949 Weston Rd, Suite 202

York (Toronto), ON M9N1W8

Tel: 416-564-8390

info@slecuo.org

www.slecuo.org

Goals:

1. To provide a place for meetings & other activities

2. To provide support to Sierra Leoneans, the Sierra Leonean Community & other individuals in the broader community

3. To provide information about Sierra Leone to people who want to learn about Sierra Leone or wish to visit Sierra Leone

4. To promote Sierra Leonean history & culture by offering collection of books, artifacts, & other materials about Sierra Leone

*********************************

Programs and services at the Sierra Leone Centre of Toronto, Canada:

Access to computers

Homework Assistance Program & Other kids & youth programs

Women’s support program

Family Support Services

Heritage Program

Translation & Interpreting Services

Information & Referrals