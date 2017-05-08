Toronto: Sierra Leone Centre now open

The Sierra Leone Union of Ontario (Umbrella) has established the Sierra Leone Centre, a place where the Union provides resources and services to Sierra Leoneans and other individuals in the broader Community.
For more information, please contact Sierra Leone Centre /Sierra Leone Union of Ontario (Umbrella)
Location/Office
1949 Weston Rd, Suite 202
York (Toronto), ON M9N1W8
Tel: 416-564-8390
info@slecuo.org
www.slecuo.org
Goals:
1. To provide a place for meetings & other activities
2. To provide support to Sierra Leoneans, the Sierra Leonean Community & other individuals in the broader community
3. To provide information about Sierra Leone to people who want to learn about Sierra Leone or wish to visit Sierra Leone
4. To promote Sierra Leonean history & culture by offering collection of books, artifacts, & other materials about Sierra Leone
Programs and services at the Sierra Leone Centre of Toronto, Canada:
Access to computers
Homework Assistance Program & Other kids & youth programs
Women’s support program
Family Support Services
Heritage Program
Translation & Interpreting Services
Information & Referrals
