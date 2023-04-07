World News

Today is World Health Day

Today is World Health Day - a global health awareness day celebrated every year on the 7th of April. And this year, it is extra special as the World Health Organisation is observing its 75th anniversary!

The theme this year is Health For All. Here are some of the campaign’s key messages and facts:

- The right to health is a basic human right.

- 30% of the global population is not able to access essential health services.

- Almost two billion people face catastrophic or impoverishing health spending, with significant inequalities affecting those in the most vulnerable settings.

- COVID-19 and other health emergencies, overlapping humanitarian and climate crises, economic constraints, and war have made every country’s journey to #HealthForAll more urgent.

As a language and research service provider that specialises in supporting the healthcare, pharmaceutical and medical market research sectors, we appreciate the importance of making healthcare accessible to all, whether that’s via financial, language or practical support. Every day, we partner with leaders in the field who are doing exceptional work to make a difference and deliver on the Health for All approach.

So, on World Health Day, let’s join together to raise awareness and make Health for All a priority.

Find out more at the link below.

https://buff.ly/3wGl6cA

Credit: Mission Translate

