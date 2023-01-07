Timeline for 2023 elections in Sierra Leone

Electoral commission of Sierra Leone releases timeline for the conduct of the 2023 multi-tier elections
2nd Jan – 3rd Feb, 2023
Printing of ID cards
5th – 10th Feb, 2023
Parking and sorting of ID Cards at Warehouse
10th – 15 Feb, 2023
Delivery of ID cards from HQ to District
15th – 21st Feb, 2023
Training of Polling Staff (TOT, Regional & District)
22nd - 24th Feb, 2023
Delivery of Election Materials from District to Constituency Storage Facilities
27th Feb – 10th March, 2023
Distribution of ID Cards Nation wide
15th – 31st March, 2023
Preparation for nomination processes including stakeholders meeting
4th April 2023
Deadline for the submission of approved list of candidates for President and OMP
5th April – 14th April 2023
Nomination of candidates for President and OMP (10:00am – 5:00pm daily)
10 days
6th April – 15th April 2023
Filling of objection (Not later than 5:00pm on the last day)
16th April 2023
Objection period ends (5:00pm)
16th – 17th April 2023
Decision on all objections (not later than 6:00pm)
17th April 2023
Appeal against objection decision to the ECSL
19th April 2023
Decision on appeals
20th April 2023
Final list of nominated candidates published
21st – 30th April 2023
Nomination of candidates for Local Council Elections (10:00am – 5:00pm daily)
10 days
22nd April–1st May 2023
Filling of objection (Not later than 5:00pm on the last day)
2nd May 2023
Objection period ends (5:00pm)
2nd – 3rd May 2023
Decision on all objections (not later than 6:00pm)
3rd May 2023
Appeal against objection decision to the ECSL
6th May 2023
Decision on appeals
11th May 2023
Final list of nominated candidates published
20th May 2023
National Stakeholder meeting on drawing up campaign timeline
23th May – 22nd June, 2023
Campaign Starts
31 days
29th May – 15th June, 2023
Parking and sorting of non-Sensitive materials
18 days
Logistics
15th – 18th June, 2023
Delivery of election materials from HQ to District
4 days
Logistics
16th – 19th June, 2023
Training of Polling Staff (Upper Cadre) at Constituency level
4 days
Training/Operations
19th – 20th June, 2023
Delivery of Election Materials from District to Constituency Storage Facilities
2 days
Logistics/Operations
21st June, 2023
Training of polling staff (Lower Cadre) at centre level
1 day
Training/Operations
22nd – 23rd June, 2023
Deployment of election materials to Polling Centres
2 days
Logistics/Operations
22nd June, 2023
Campaign ends (6:00 pm)
23rd June, 2023
Cooling off period
24th June, 2023
Polling Day (7:00am – 5:00pm)
24th – 25th June 2023
Retrieval of Polling Materials
27th – 30th June 2023
Payment of polling staff
