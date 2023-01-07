Salone News

Timeline for 2023 elections in Sierra Leone

Electoral commission of Sierra Leone releases timeline for the conduct of the 2023 multi-tier elections

2nd Jan – 3rd Feb, 2023
Printing of ID cards

5th – 10th Feb, 2023
Parking and sorting of ID Cards at Warehouse

10th – 15 Feb, 2023
Delivery of ID cards from HQ to District

15th – 21st Feb, 2023
Training of Polling Staff (TOT, Regional & District)

22nd - 24th Feb, 2023
Delivery of Election Materials from District to Constituency Storage Facilities

27th Feb – 10th March, 2023
Distribution of ID Cards Nation wide

15th – 31st March, 2023
Preparation for nomination processes including stakeholders meeting

4th April 2023
Deadline for the submission of approved list of candidates for President and OMP

5th April – 14th April 2023
Nomination of candidates for President and OMP (10:00am – 5:00pm daily)
10 days

6th April – 15th April 2023
Filling of objection (Not later than 5:00pm on the last day)

16th April 2023
Objection period ends (5:00pm)

16th – 17th April 2023
Decision on all objections (not later than 6:00pm)

17th April 2023
Appeal against objection decision to the ECSL

19th April 2023
Decision on appeals

20th April 2023
Final list of nominated candidates published

21st – 30th April 2023
Nomination of candidates for Local Council Elections (10:00am – 5:00pm daily)
10 days

22nd April–1st May 2023
Filling of objection (Not later than 5:00pm on the last day)

2nd May 2023
Objection period ends (5:00pm)

2nd – 3rd May 2023
Decision on all objections (not later than 6:00pm)

3rd May 2023
Appeal against objection decision to the ECSL

6th May 2023
Decision on appeals

11th May 2023
Final list of nominated candidates published

20th May 2023
National Stakeholder meeting on drawing up campaign timeline

23th May – 22nd June, 2023
Campaign Starts
31 days

29th May – 15th June, 2023
Parking and sorting of non-Sensitive materials
18 days
Logistics

15th – 18th June, 2023
Delivery of election materials from HQ to District
4 days
Logistics

16th – 19th June, 2023
Training of Polling Staff (Upper Cadre) at Constituency level
4 days
Training/Operations

19th – 20th June, 2023
Delivery of Election Materials from District to Constituency Storage Facilities
2 days
Logistics/Operations

21st June, 2023
Training of polling staff (Lower Cadre) at centre level
1 day
Training/Operations

22nd – 23rd June, 2023
Deployment of election materials to Polling Centres
2 days
Logistics/Operations

22nd June, 2023
Campaign ends (6:00 pm)

23rd June, 2023
Cooling off period

24th June, 2023
Polling Day (7:00am – 5:00pm)

24th – 25th June 2023
Retrieval of Polling Materials

27th – 30th June 2023
Payment of polling staff

Timeline for 2023 elections in Sierra Leone

