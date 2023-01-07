Timeline for 2023 elections in Sierra Leone

Electoral commission of Sierra Leone releases timeline for the conduct of the 2023 multi-tier elections

2nd Jan – 3rd Feb, 2023

Printing of ID cards

5th – 10th Feb, 2023

Parking and sorting of ID Cards at Warehouse

10th – 15 Feb, 2023

Delivery of ID cards from HQ to District

15th – 21st Feb, 2023

Training of Polling Staff (TOT, Regional & District)

22nd - 24th Feb, 2023

Delivery of Election Materials from District to Constituency Storage Facilities

27th Feb – 10th March, 2023

Distribution of ID Cards Nation wide

15th – 31st March, 2023

Preparation for nomination processes including stakeholders meeting

4th April 2023

Deadline for the submission of approved list of candidates for President and OMP

5th April – 14th April 2023

Nomination of candidates for President and OMP (10:00am – 5:00pm daily)

10 days

6th April – 15th April 2023

Filling of objection (Not later than 5:00pm on the last day)

16th April 2023

Objection period ends (5:00pm)

16th – 17th April 2023

Decision on all objections (not later than 6:00pm)

17th April 2023

Appeal against objection decision to the ECSL

19th April 2023

Decision on appeals

20th April 2023

Final list of nominated candidates published

21st – 30th April 2023

Nomination of candidates for Local Council Elections (10:00am – 5:00pm daily)

10 days

22nd April–1st May 2023

Filling of objection (Not later than 5:00pm on the last day)

2nd May 2023

Objection period ends (5:00pm)

2nd – 3rd May 2023

Decision on all objections (not later than 6:00pm)

3rd May 2023

Appeal against objection decision to the ECSL

6th May 2023

Decision on appeals

11th May 2023

Final list of nominated candidates published

20th May 2023

National Stakeholder meeting on drawing up campaign timeline

23th May – 22nd June, 2023

Campaign Starts

31 days

29th May – 15th June, 2023

Parking and sorting of non-Sensitive materials

18 days

Logistics

15th – 18th June, 2023

Delivery of election materials from HQ to District

4 days

Logistics

16th – 19th June, 2023

Training of Polling Staff (Upper Cadre) at Constituency level

4 days

Training/Operations

19th – 20th June, 2023

Delivery of Election Materials from District to Constituency Storage Facilities

2 days

Logistics/Operations

21st June, 2023

Training of polling staff (Lower Cadre) at centre level

1 day

Training/Operations

22nd – 23rd June, 2023

Deployment of election materials to Polling Centres

2 days

Logistics/Operations

22nd June, 2023

Campaign ends (6:00 pm)

23rd June, 2023

Cooling off period

24th June, 2023

Polling Day (7:00am – 5:00pm)

24th – 25th June 2023

Retrieval of Polling Materials

27th – 30th June 2023

Payment of polling staff

