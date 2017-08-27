Africa-Canada

Thunder Bay Damascus Donair

27 August 2017 at 05:58 | 163 views

By Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario, Canada.

Zaher and his family are an inspiration!

They are a family of Syrian refugees sponsored by the Redwood Park Church and welcomed by the people of Thunder Bay.

After being in the city for less than a year, Zaher opened Damascus Donair on St. Paul Street. To be there, to see it in person, the family giving back to the community, the look of pride on the faces of the sponsors, it was was an emotional reminder of why this work is so important.

We are all stronger when we embrace our diversity.

So, on their behalf, I welcome you to Thunder Bay’s Damascus Donair!

More Africa-Canada

Thunder Bay Damascus Donair

Thunder Bay Damascus Donair

By Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario, Canada. Zaher and his family are an inspiration! They are a family of Syrian refugees sponsored by the Redwood (...)

Africa-Canada | 22 hours ago | 163 views

APC-Canada inauguration September 30

APC-Canada inauguration September 30

Hotel Information for Delegates to the APC-Canada Branch Inauguration Ceremony The Planning Committee of the APC-Canada Branch Inauguration has consulted (...)

Africa-Canada | 23 hours ago | 150 views

Consultative meeting with Honourable Chandra Arya

Consultative meeting with Honourable Chandra Arya

Dear Colleagues, In acknowledgement of your good work in your respective cities and regions of Canada, I am humbled to inform you that the Canadian Prime (...)

Africa-Canada | 4 days ago | 288 views

Comments