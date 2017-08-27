Thunder Bay Damascus Donair

By Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario, Canada.

Zaher and his family are an inspiration!

They are a family of Syrian refugees sponsored by the Redwood Park Church and welcomed by the people of Thunder Bay.

After being in the city for less than a year, Zaher opened Damascus Donair on St. Paul Street. To be there, to see it in person, the family giving back to the community, the look of pride on the faces of the sponsors, it was was an emotional reminder of why this work is so important.

We are all stronger when we embrace our diversity.

So, on their behalf, I welcome you to Thunder Bay’s Damascus Donair!