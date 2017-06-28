Themne community pays courtesy call on Works Minister

.

The Themne Tribal Authority of Western Area paid a special courtesy call early this week on Hon. Kemoh Sesay, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Works at his New England Ville office in Freetown.

The delegation expressed thanks and appreciation to the Minister for his indefatigable service to the Themne community in the Western Area and the country as a whole.

The delegation also expressed deep appreciation for the role Kemoh Sesay played during the election and crowning of the current Themne Chief in the Western Area.

Also, the delegation informed Hon. Kemoh Sesay on preparations for the Kantha Ceremony and inauguration of the executive in the not too distant futur

Responding, Honourable Kemoh Sesay thanked the delegation for coming to his office to express appreciation. The admonished them to be thankful to God, President Koroma and the APC government.

He assured them of his continued support to the Themne community at all times.