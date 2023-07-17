The work of the Shawn Carter Foundation

Contributed

The Shawn Carter Foundation is a charitable organization founded by Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and his mother, Gloria Carter. The foundation’s mission is to provide educational and scholarship opportunities to underprivileged youth and empower them to achieve their dreams.

The foundation was established in 2003 and focuses on helping students who come from low-income families or face significant barriers to education. It offers scholarships to help cover the costs of tuition, books, and other expenses for students pursuing higher education. The foundation also provides mentoring programs, college tours, and professional development opportunities to support students in their academic and career journeys.

In addition to its scholarship and educational initiatives, the Shawn Carter Foundation also collaborates with other organizations to address social issues such as youth empowerment, economic equality, and criminal justice reform. Through its programs and partnerships, the foundation aims to create positive change and open doors of opportunity for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.