First black, blind, barrister in UK

By Shereen Daniels, United Kingdom

Jessikah Inaba has become the UK’s first Black, blind barrister after qualifying for the Bar last week.

At 23 years old, she managed to complete her entire course using Braille, and credits her friends and tutors for helping to fill in the gaps.

"I’m not the most common gender or colour, and I have a disability, but by pushing through I’m easing the burden on the next person like me."

It goes to show that although it’s unnecessarily hard, it can be possible.