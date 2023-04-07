That really was one Looooooong night!

Thank you to all who attended and donated to our 2023 Roast. A special thank you to this year’s honoree, David Long of Liberty Mutual Insurance (photo). We are very appreciative of your support, partnership, and commitment to health equity. Cheers, David!

If you missed last night’s event, click below for our recorded live stream: https://lnkd.in/em42hhhj





David Long and Frederica Williams, President and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center



Source: Whittier Street Health Center, Boston, USA