Salone News

Thanks from SLWS publisher

2 hours ago | 53 views

By Mallam Osman Sankoh.

Thanking all our writers — those published, those whose manuscripts we are still revieweing and those who are considering to submit theirs for consideration.

Our peer-review process ensures high quality books. Don’t hesitate; we exist to serve you.

We thank all those who have supported SLWS and those who will be supporting this initiative for Sierra Leone.

We must remain confident about our country’s future. Let’s contribute in our diverse ways. Writing and reading are significant contributions too.

Don’t mind the publishers; you writers and readers are more important than us. You do us a favour to publish you.

Blessed 2017.

More Salone News

Thanks from SLWS publisher

Thanks from SLWS publisher

By Mallam Osman Sankoh. Thanking all our writers — those published, those whose manuscripts we are still revieweing and those who are considering to (...)

Salone News | 2 hours ago | 53 views

President Ernest Koroma's New Year message

President Ernest Koroma’s New Year message

New Year’s Message from His Excellency the President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone. Fellow Sierra Leoneans, The New Year usually beckons (...)

Salone News | 3 days ago | 360 views

Comments