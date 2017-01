Thank you, APC-Canada comrades

By Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara, Secretary, APC-Canada.

Comrades of the APC-Canada branch,

Our consultative meeting in Edmonton, Alberta was a huge success. We achieved many things. The leadership of the Branch, under Chairman Comrade Sean Samura and Vice Chairmen, Comrade Abdoul Kareem Kamara (Kareemu Orkama)and Comrade Mohamed Taqi( Taqi Jr Francis Med) is confident of goals set.

We have reached a strategic milestone. For this, I am thankful for the committment you have shown in the APC. Thank you Comrade Modibo Leslie Lymon, Comrade Gibril G. Koroma (British Columbia), Madam Hawa Dumbuya, Comrade Alex Kabia, President of APC Alberta Chapter, Comrade Hamidu Kamara and Secretary General of APC Alberta Chapter, Comrade Kai Ngegba, President of APC Manitoba Chapter, Madam Elizabeth Joko Johnson, Comrade Gibril Koroma from Manitoba; Director of International Affairs, Madam Marie Turay,Welfare officer, Madam Zinab Conteh; Assistant Director of International Affairs Comrades Augustine Marah; Organizing Secretary of the Branch, Comrade Peter Koroma; Deputy Women’s Leader APC Canada Branch, Mrs Aminata Kanu; Publicity Secretary of Alberta Chapter, Comrade Mohamed Bangura; Women’s Leader APC Alberta Chapter, Madam Sansu Kamara; Assistant Publicity Secretary of APC Canada Branch, Comrade Dominic Kanu; Comrade Brima Zo Conteh, Comrade Nixon Bangura, Comrade Bassie Kargbo, Comrade Marah Abubakar, Madam Ola Kabia, Comrade Sheriff Sesay, Madam Janet Sesay and others.

Some of us did not make it to Alberta but we treasure your support.

Thank you for your confidence in the APC.