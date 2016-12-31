Texas: MBHS alumni association chapter launched

Contributed to the Patriotic Vanguard

An alumni chapter of the Methodist Boys High School, one of Sierra Leone’s prominent schools was recently launched in Texas, USA.

In her welcome remarks, Dr. Sarah Cassell, the only alumna in the Texas Chapter, a Nursing Administrator, and Adjunct Professor by training engaged guests and colleagues in an interactive style, with a great sense of humor.

Introducing the Masters of Ceremony, Mr. Victor Metzger and Mrs. Elaine Mammah, Dr. Sarah Cassell highlighted the contributions that Master of Ceremony Victor Metzger is making to his alma mater, the MBHS. Metzger serves as the interim President of the MBHS Alumni Association Washington Chapter.

Dr. Cassell also highlighted the contributions that Co-Master of Ceremony Mrs. Elaine Mammah is making to her alma mater, the Methodist Girls High School, Sierra Leone. She is the founding and current President of MGHS Old Girls Association Texas.

Wilfred Quasie-Woode

The Rev. Jemmy Manley,also an alumnus of the MBHS, offered the opening prayers, fervently asking that God grant the MBHS Alumni Association in Texas, the fortitude to press on even in the face of challenges.

Dr. Sarah Cassell

"Today, December 17th 2016, is a significant date in the books of the MBHSAA Texas, marking the start of a new chapter of coming together and giving our own share in the rebuilding of our alma mater” the Rev. Manley noted.

MCs: Elaine Mammah and Victor Metzger

Fostering its aims and objectives of the Methodist Boys’ High School Global Network Initiative (MBHS GNI), Mr. Wilfred Quasie-Woode, Vice President of the MBHS GNI, who also served as Guest Speaker of the MBHSAA TEXAS Launching Dinner & Dance reminded guests and colleagues about the need to come together as a united-front to accomplish complex projects benefiting the Methodist Boys’ High School in Sierra Leone.

MBHS alumnus and Methodist Girls High School alumna displaying "sen am go don" dance skills.

MBHS Alumni Association Texas Interim President, Mr. David Kessebeh showcased the newly Incorporated Association’s strength of brotherhood and tenacity in their pursuit to rebuild the Methodist Boys’ High School. Kessebeh stressed the need to propel the MBHS, Sierra Leone to higher standards of secondary education.

He then introduced some members individually. Among them were Dr. Arouna R. Davies, Mr. Spurgeon E. Parker, Mr. Munda Anthony Cooper, Mr. Sorie Tejan, Mr. Daniel McCarthy, Mr. Daniel Nbompa-Turay, Rev. Jemmy Manley, Mr. Moses Horton, Mr. Patrick Jamiru, Mr. Milphord Kamara, Mr. Josephus Davies, Mr. Eugene Banky-Allen, Mr. Gustavos Coker, Dr. Sarah Cassell, Mr. Sydney Harding, both Mr. Samuel McMillan, and Mr. Joseph Abu Kamara were recognized since they couldn’t attend the dinner and dance due to the deaths of their parents.

David Kessebeh

Also present were Mr. Christian Williams, Mr. Victor Metzger, and Mr. Wilfred Quasie-Woode of the MBHS Washington Chapter. A group photograph was taken; members sang the school song.

Among the not-so-young membership is a renowned retired Mathematics Professor, Dr. Arouna R. Davies of Houston, Texas, who attended the Launching Dinner and Dance with his wife and family. Dr. Arouna R. Davies served in several capacities at Prairie View A&M University in Texas.

Beseeching the spirit of the Lord, a prayer of dedication was offered by Rev. Sylvanus Chapman of the United Methodist Church in Mesquite, Texas. Rev. Chapman, emphasized the need to be steadfast in having God first in the Association’s deliberations. He prayed for cohesiveness, and sustained collaboration as they come together to work on a common goal keeping in mind the school’s motto “LABORAMUS EXSPECTANTES.”

Mr. Spurgeon Ekudayo Parker, an educator, and pioneer of the MBHSAA Texas, who visited the school campus in Freetown recently made a power-point presentation on the status of the school infrastructure.

A cross-section of the Methodist Girls High School Old Girls Association Texas provided remarkably first-class hospitality to the guests. A blend of festivities, reunion, and fundraising complement the banquet room ambience that climaxed the MBHS Alumni Association Texas launching dinner and dance that attendees described to be very classy and entertaining. “the event surpassed our expectations” attendees affirmed.

It was announced that new school colors of the Methodist Boys’ High School are now available to all current, past students, and friends of the Methodist Boys’ High School. Very colorful school neckties, school badges, nametags with the school logo, school T-Shirt with the logo. For more information on these items, please contact Christian Williams (240-543-2076) and David Kessebeh (214-529-4712).