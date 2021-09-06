Canada News

Taking care of Canada’s healthcare workers

3 hours ago | 73 views

By Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and Finance Minister

Our health care workers have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID. Justin Trudeau and I spent the afternoon at University Health Network thanking them for their incredible work to keep Canadians healthy and safe. Canada is so grateful for your resilience, and for the sacrifices you and your families have made!

And, after dozens and dozens of phone calls, many of them late at night, to get advice on the fight against Covid, it was a pleasure to talk to Dr. Kevin Smith, President & CEO of University Health Network, in person! Your knowledge and ideas have helped guide Canada’s public health response to the pandemic.

Thank you!

More Canada News

Taking care of Canada’s healthcare workers

By Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and Finance Minister Our health care workers have been at the forefront of the fight against (...)

Canada News | 3 hours ago | 73 views

Habiba’s Black in School

By Professor Afua Cooper, Halifax, Canada Hot off the press. Happy and proud to be holding my daughter Habiba’s book Black In School Habiba is (...)

Canada News | 3 days ago | 319 views

Comments