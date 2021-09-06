Salone News

Taking care of Canada’s healthcare workers

By Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and Finance Minister

Our health care workers have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID. Justin Trudeau and I spent the afternoon at University Health Network thanking them for their incredible work to keep Canadians healthy and safe. Canada is so grateful for your resilience, and for the sacrifices you and your families have made!

And, after dozens and dozens of phone calls, many of them late at night, to get advice on the fight against Covid, it was a pleasure to talk to Dr. Kevin Smith, President & CEO of University Health Network, in person! Your knowledge and ideas have helped guide Canada’s public health response to the pandemic.

Thank you!

