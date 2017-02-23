Sudden death of Salone Monitor publisher

By PV Staff.

Joseph Sherman, the editor and publisher of the Washington-based Salone Monitor newspaper died this morning at the Washington Hospital Center in the United States of America.

According to his wife, Carolyn Ngokwe, Sherman, as he was popularly known, collapsed at home complaining of pain and nausea last night and was taken to hospital around 9pm. He passed away around 2am today.

Joseph Sherman (photo) started his career in Liberia as a radio journalist in the 80s. He was reporting for ELWA a Christian missionary radio station based in Monrovia whose broadcasts were received not only in Liberia but in several other countries in the West African sub-region. Due to the intensity of the Liberian civil war, he returned home to Sierra Leone in the early 90s and went into print journalism, reporting for and serving as editor in a number of newspapers.

Sherman relocated to the United States of America in the late 90s and later founded the Salone Monitor online newspaper in Washington DC while serving as a college tutor and working on a PhD.

For funeral arrangements and messages of sympathy please contact Carolyn Ngokwe (1-202-476-0745) and Sanpha Sesay (1-214-469-5759).