Statement from former First Lady of Sierra Leone

My attention has been drawn to a video clip making the rounds on social media; ostensibly of me making a light hearted statement at a social forum with my friends.

Apparently my joke fell flat and some of my actions may have even been in poor taste to some of my family and friends.

I take full responsibility for my actions. It is regrettable and I can only crave your understanding and forgiveness.

My statements are of no consequence especially given the circumstances they were made. I remain a staunch and unabashed member of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party and nothing has changed.

I thank you all for your understanding.

Mrs I J Kabba

