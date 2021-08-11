Statement by Canadian Foreign Minister on Michael Spavor verdict

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“Canada condemns China’s conviction and sentencing of Michael Spavor in the strongest possible terms. This decision is rendered after a legal process that lacked both fairness and transparency, including a trial that did not satisfy the minimum standards required by international law.

“We have maintained for more than 2 and a half years that the detentions of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are completely arbitrary.

“These concerns have been echoed by many other countries who continue to voice their support for these Canadians.

“Canada is grateful to the many countries that have joined the call for the release of Canadian citizens arbitrarily detained in China.

“The thoughts of all Canadians are with Michael Spavor and his family following his unjust conviction and ongoing arbitrary detention. Canada continues to explore all avenues to secure Mr. Spavor’s release. Securing his release, as well as that of Michael Kovrig, remains our top priority.”