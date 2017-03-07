Spiritual advice to APC comrades and others

By Yamba Wuka, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Here are some pieces of advice for APC comrades and other political party supporters in and out of Sierra Leone:

1. Do not ask what the party can do for you but what YOU can do for the party. Don’t expect anything from your party, just work hard and donate for party projects. Your reward will come from an unexpected source or sources. This has been proven time and time again. It’s a spiritual thing.

2. Do not be angry or frustrated if you see others recognized and given jobs by the ruling party. Do not hate them or say bad things about them. The government cannot give jobs to everybody; it simply CANNOT. However, continue to work hard for the party and ignore and get rid of any bad thoughts. Your reward will surely come and it is usually not from the party or the government itself. Remember, the current president Ernest Bai Koroma worked quietly for the APC for years without being recognized or appointed to any government position but he prospered in his insurance business. By the time he became president in 2007 he was already a very successful businessman. Do your thing and leave the rest to the cosmos.

3.Work with the intelligence given to you by the Creator to better your life and to serve humanity. Politics is one way to serve humanity but don’t go into politics to become a millionaire or to become somebody. I would suggest in fact that you try to develop yourself professionally, get gainful employment or a thriving business before you go into politics or try to seek political office; that way you will be able to serve your country enormously without expecting anything in return. Remember, you can be whatever you want to be with hard work and patience. The Creator gave you that ability. Use it. Don’t depend on anybody for anything.

4. Where are the Ministers and Members of Parliament of the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s in Sierra Leone? Try to find out how they are doing today, that is those that are still alive. It will be a lesson for you to know that CHANGE is part of life and that indeed no condition is permanent. Wait for your reward in life but work for it first. NEVER tell the Creator where you want the reward to come from. You will be disappointed if you do.

5. Don’t envy anybody; just serve your party and your country. Copy the examples of people like the late Babatunde Blyden who passed away recently, Victor Foh, Leonard Logus Koroma, Osman Yansaneh, Mr. Dondondoh, Mr. Y Worry and many others in the APC party. Wait for your reward but remember, it may not come from the party or government itself. In fact it is highly possible it will not come from the party or government. Be prepared for this. Forward ever, backward never.

Orwaii! Orsaii!