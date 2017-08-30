South Korea: Sierra Leone community meets with ambassador

A cross section of the Sierra Leone community in South Korea met on the 17th of August 2017 at the Sierra Leone Mission in Seoul, South Korea’s capital, to be briefed on the tragic events of Monday 14th August 2017, when a landslide in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, resulted in massive loss of life and damage to property, leaving over 400 nationals dead and thousands homeless.

At the event, a minute’s silence was observed in commemoration of those who lost their lives, and prayers were also offered for the deceased, as well as for those injured and rendered homeless on account of the disaster.

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley, who led the proceedings, and who was assisted by the Minister Plenipotentiary and Head of Chancery at the Sierra Leone Mission Mr JTA Sawi, briefed his compatriots on the on-going efforts of the government in Freetown in dealing with this tragedy, together with an account of meetings held with the government of the Republic of Korea, to whom urgent requests for assistance had been made to support and supplement the efforts of the government.

Meanwhile Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley, on the same day Thursday 17th August 2017, bid farewell to members of a Korean Church humanitarian relief team, as they concluded preparations to depart from Seoul to Freetown to join in the relief effort, in the wake of the recent mudslides and flooding disaster in Freetown, that resulted in large loss of life, injury and homelessness in the Sierra Leonean capital.

The Seoul Light and Seoul Church, part of the general Presbyterian Church Ministry is based in the Nowon area of central Seoul, the South Korean Capital.

The Co-ordinator of the humanitarian relief team Mr Baek Hyung Cheol, informed Ambassador Golley that their decision to go to Sierra Leone in the wake of the mudslide disaster, was made swiftly, after seeing reports of the extent of the tragedy in the Korean national media, and expressed his appreciation to the Ambassador for the warm reception accorded to their team by the Sierra Leone Mission in Seoul, with the prompt issuance of visas and other protocols.

He indicated that the relief team, would be travelling with essential relief supplies of food, medicines and shelter, targeting those in immediate need.

His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Golley expressed his sincere appreciation to the team on behalf of the Government and people of Sierra Leone, assuring them of a warm reception in Freetown by the government authorities handling the disaster relief. It is understood that relief team have already arrived in Freetown.

Editor’s note: The republic of South Korea which is involved in many construction projects in Sierra Leone, contributed immensely to the fight against the Ebola epidemic which struck the country in 2014 and was eliminated in 2016. Here is ambassador Omrie Golley speaking about the Ebola epidemic in Sierra Leone in a 2016 interview: