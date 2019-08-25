SLCB mobile app picks up momentum

By Ibrahim Babatunde Sesay, Freetown

At the cutting edge of incorporating advanced 21st century banking solutions into its operations nationwide in order to meet customers’ needs, reports are that there is a mad rush for the nation’s leading bank, Sierra Leone Commercial Bank’s (SLCB) mobile banking app. Mobile banking makes online banking even easier.

At a glance, SLCB’s Mobile Banking is secure and risk-free. Using your mobile phone, SLCB Mobile Banking user can transfer funds, pay bills, check account balance, study recent transaction, block your ATM card, etc.

SLCB’s banking innovation not only serves as a powerful tool for more financial inclusivity in the country, it is also a step further towards bringing about a cashless society.

Benefits of using this service from anywhere include:

1. SLCB personal accounts are able to view account balance

2. Pay bills – example, EDSA, Guma, etc

3. Purchase airtime - Africell, Orange, Sierratel, QCell

4. View transactions on account

5. Create new additional accounts

6. Request for cheque book and bank statement

7. Funds transfer between SLCB and other banks

8. Send Salone Link – do money transfer to both SLCB account holders and non SLCB account holders

9. View loan details and loan quotations

10. View foreign exchange indicative rates

11. Allows SLCB customers to make complaint to bank

12. Allows customers to chat with the Bank on a real time basis

13. Blink pay – a money transfer that allows you to transfer funds without the receipt account details

14. Order – allows you to send money which will be claimed by the individual into an account.

15. Request – allows you to request money from an individual will be claimed by you into an account. For SLCB account holder only Along with this digital product, SLCB Management earlier introduced three new products in their digital banking suite geared towards taking the bank to the unbanked in underserved communities.

They are Mi Yone Online Banking, Mi Yone Mobile APP and Wi Yone Online Direct. These three products allow individual and corporate customers to access banking services via their mobile devices at the touch of buttons on their mobile phones.

Mobile App/Mi Yone SLCB Mobile App allows individual/personal account holders of the Bank to conduct a range of transactions through the Bank’s Mobile App.

SLCB Mobile App can be used by Android and IOS Users. Download the SLCB App on Google play store and App Store.

Note: You can use the same Login and Password credentials used on the Personal Internet Banking login to log on to the Mobile App.

All the above named SLCB online banking platforms enable a customer to pay bills, transfer money, and access a record of checking account transactions, all from his/her web browser, making it easy for the customer to access banking information anywhere that he/she has access to the Internet, computer or mobile device. This will make it easier to transfer money and make loan payments online.

All the products offer the same advantages online as a traditional bank without going to a banking hall. Online banking allows you to access your account history and transactions from anywhere. It also allows you to find out about unauthorized transactions more quickly, helping you resolve any issues right away.

You also have the option of transferring money between different banks online.

You can also use online banking to manage your money better by setting up more than one savings account at the same bank. After each paycheck, for example, you can go online and transfer money to different savings accounts to save for various goals, such as an emergency fund or a down payment for a new home.

Other benefits of online and mobile banking services offered by SLCB include:

1. Lower service and maintenance fees than you would pay with a traditional bank

2. No bank branches, which means you might save more because you can’t walk into a branch to get cash.

3. Great customer service because SLCB online banking dedicates a lot of their financial resources to data collection and ongoing customer-facing process improvements Importantly however, protect Yourself Online.

It is important to be careful when banking online as you do not want your safety or privacy to be breached. It is important to clear the cookies after each banking session if you are at a public computer.

Additionally, make sure that your password is long enough to prevent it from being hacked and never give your online account information to someone who is not an authorized signer. You should make sure to protect your password. Also, check your credit report regularly. These steps should protect you from identity theft.

Take the time to make the necessary precautions, and monitor your account regularly for fraudulent charges.

Photo: Sierra Leone Commercial Bank Managing Director Fidelis Turay