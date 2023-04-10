SLAJ Press Release

Date: Sunday, 9th April 2023

SLAJ Condemns Killing of Policeman, Concerns about General Safety and Security

The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) condemns the killing of police officer ASP Mathew Moiwah Gbanya on Saturday night, 8th April 2023 in the Northern Headquarter town of Makeni, and is concerned about the safety and security of everybody working and living in the country, as we head into public elections on 24th June 2023.

Report of such an unlawful killing is totally unacceptable and puts the nation in a state of fear and uncertainty.

“This is a very worrisome situation developing in our country. If police officers become targets then nobody is safe in this country. I am also concerned about the safety and security of journalists covering the elections. We all need a safe and conducive environment to participate freely in the elections,” said SLAJ President, Ahmed Sahid Nasralla.

SLAJ also notes with further concern the report today by the Sierra Leone Police of the alleged shooting of a commercial motorbike rider at Mano Corner, Lumpa, Waterloo. Police found a ’shotgun, cartridges, super glue, and quantity of face masks’ at the crime scene. There seems to be a proliferation of arms and ammunition in the wrong hands.

SLAJ calls on the SLP to swiftly, thoroughly, and impartially investigate the incidents and bring the alleged culprits to answer to the law.

SLAJ equally condemns the spreading of messages of incitement promoting hate, division, and violence, and appeals to the public, especially supporters of political parties and journalists at home and abroad, to refrain from disseminating speculative and unsubstantiated information to a gullible public.

Journalists, especially those working in Makeni, can help the Police with reliable information that will lead to the arrest of whoever is/are responsible.

Signed:

Alhaji Manika Kamara

National Secretary-General