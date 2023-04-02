Salone News

Mission Translate explains Simultaneous Translation

6 hours ago | 140 views

Simultaneous translation plays a crucial role in enabling efficient communication across language barriers, but where did all begin, and how has the service evolved?

Read our blog to learn more.

https://buff.ly/3LC6lA9

More Salone News

Sierra Leone: Breakfast with Women in Business

Elba (SL) Ltd, through its Business Connective initiative, gathered 95 women together to learn, share and connect at its ‘Breakfast with Women in Business’ (...)

Salone News | 13 minutes ago | 0 views

Kamala Harris in Africa

The Council on Foreign Relations, a New York-based Think Tank, quotes Ebenezer Obadare of writing the following in the CFR blog: Kamala Harris kicked off (...)

Salone News | 3 hours ago | 106 views

Comments