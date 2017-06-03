Sierra Leone: Works Minister inspects roads

Honorable Alhaji Ibrahim Kemoh Sesay, Minister of Works, Housing and Infrastructure together with his delegation on Firday inspected the Kabala township roads with special interest in the quality of their drainage system.

Hon. Kemoh Sesay encourage the contractor (Pavi Fort) to work with their consultant to ensure they do quality work for the people of Sierra Leone and Koinadugu in particular.

Hon. Ibrahim Kemoh Sesay also admonished the contractor on the rationale behind the Koinadugu-Kono road project and further encourage PaviFort to expedite work on the said road.

Today June 3, Honourable Ibrahim Kemoh Sesay will lead his team to the Pendembu-Kailahum road project.