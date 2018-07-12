Sierra Leone: Update on the governance transition team report

On Wednesday 4th July 2018, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio received the Report of the Governance Transition Team 2018, presented by the Chairman, Professor David John Francis. On receiving the Report, His Excellency thanked the Team and reiterated his commitment to the fight against corruption, which he described as not only a governance issue but also a national security threat.

Following the launch of the Report, His Excellency the President convened an Emergency Cabinet Meeting on Friday 6th July 2018 to discuss and adopt the Report as a basis for further action. The Office of the Press Secretary now wishes to inform the public as follows:

1. That Cabinet, as the highest decision making body of the Government, has endorsed the Report of the Governance Transition Team, 2018; approved the Recommendations of the Report and authorized the Chief Minister, in consultation with the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice to lead the implementation of the Recommendations of the Report in a timely manner.

2. That His Excellency the President has directed the Secretary to the President to engage the Auditor General, Audit Service Sierra Leone, to immediately consider a Special Audit of all MDAs including the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank and Rokel Commercial Bank.

3. That His Excellency the President has directed the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice to immediately lead on the establishment of a judge-led Commission of Inquiry as provided for in section 147 of Act No.6 of 1991. The Commission will consist of a Chairman who will be a judge of international repute and another renowned judge of national repute. The names of the judges will be announced shortly. The Commission will be mandated to conduct the necessary Inquiry within a stipulated time.

4. That His Excellency the President has directed the Financial Secretary to write to the Managing Directors of Sierra Leone Commercial Bank and Rokel Commercial Bank instructing that all unpaid loans owed by Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) and Financially Exposed Persons (FEPs), as stated in the World Bank Funded Audit of Sierra Leone Commercial Bank and Rokel Commercial Bank, be paid within 30 working days or face litigation.

5. That His Excellency the President has directed the Minister of Finance and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice to pursue action with respect to Stolen Assets Recovery Initiative (StAR). It is important to note that, the Stolen Assets Recovery Initiative supports international efforts to end safe havens for corrupt funds. Additionally, the Stolen Assets Recovery Initiative works with developing countries and financial centers to prevent the laundering of the proceeds of corruption and to facilitate more systematic and timely return of stolen assets.

Source: Press Secretary, State House, Freetown