Sierra Leone: Top opposition politician crosses over to ruling party

We publish below the full text of the resignation letter from the All Peoples Congress (APC) by Alpha Kanu (aka AK-11, aka The Ferryman) which he has he sent over to the APC Headquarters at Brookfields, Freetown.

Alpha Kanu (seen in photo with a green cap. Green is the colour of the SLPP, the party in power) was a former Minister of Mines, former Minister of Information, former Minister of Presidential Affairs and former government Spokesman.

Several former officials of the main opposition party and others from smaller politicial parties crossed over to the ruling SLPP over the weekend with Alpha Kahn, hence the nickname The Ferryman.

ALHAJI ALPHA KANU

15 Falaba Road

Port Loko City.

The Secretary General

All Peoples Congress (APC)

Old Railway Line

Brookfields, Freetown.

28th April 2023

Dear Sir,

LETTER OF IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION FROM APC

Let me assure you that I find no pleasure in writing you this letter. I have been forced by persistent unpleasant prevailing circumstances surrounding my continued membership of the All Peoples Congress to write this letter.

I have been a sympathizer of the All Peoples Congress since 1962, a supporter since 1967 and an active member of the Party since 1991. A cumulative period of association with the Party spanning over 60 years.

In the years during the APC’s tenure in power in the period beginning September 2007 up to my quest for the highest position as the APC Party’s nominee for Presidential Candidate for the 2018 Presidential Elections, my relationship with members of the Executive has been a roller coaster.

Infact, after failing to be selected by the Party in October 2017 by the then Chairman of the Party, I was the only member of the Executive who was inexplicably removed from my position as National Publicity Secretary. Every other member were selected to retain their Executive positions.

Until this day, as I write this letter, the top hierarchy of the Party has always done everything possible to make me feel and know that I was not welcomed in any deliberations regarding the management of the Party.

I have therefore come to the conclusion that while my services to the Party are desirable, my engagement in APC party’s decision-making processes meets with an impenetrable ’glass ceiling’ at all times.

With the age that I have now attained, my focus is to help, in my own little way, to move Sierra Leone forward in the area of political and socio-economic development for the benefit of our people. However this is an aspiration that I am not likely to fulfill if I continue my membership of the APC.

Therefore, it is with a heavy heart that I today resign my membership of the APC party with immediate effect.

Yours faithfully,

Alhaji Alpha Bakarr Sahid Kanu, CRSL.

cc: The Chairman, APC

The Chairman, APPA

The Chairman, PPRC.