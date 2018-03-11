Sierra Leone: Tension mounts as NEC announces results in percentages

PV Staff

Mohamed Nfa Alie Conteh (photo), the chairman of Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission announced on Saturday 50 percent of the votes cast in last Wednesday’s elections.

25 percent of the results were announced Saturday morning and the other 25 percent in the afternoon.

The remaining 50 percent of the votes will be announced "as soon as possible," Nfa told the media in Freetown.

Meanwhile, millions of Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad, supporting the various parties, are waiting with their hearts in their mouths to see which political party would emerge victorious in one of the most keenly contested elections in the country’s history.

Here are the results Conteh announced Saturday: