Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio leaves for Russia and UAE

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has departed Sierra Leone, Monday 21 October 2019 for a week-long visit to the Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates.

The President will attend the maiden Russia–Africa Summit and Economic Forum which has been slated for 23 – 24 October at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi. On the 23rd he will participate in a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic Forum which will provide a detailed discussion of potential growth points in cooperation between Russia and African countries. The theme for this year is: “Russia and Africa: Uncovering the Potential for Cooperation”.

On 24th October, President Bio will also participate in a session that will be co-chaired by the President of the Russian Federation, His Excellency Vladimir Putin and the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Chairman of the African Union. The Summit is expected to look at the current state and prospects of Russia’s relations with African countries and the expansion of political, economic, technical and cultural cooperation.

His Excellency is also expected to deliver a statement during the Russia-Africa Summit where he will highlight Russia’s support to Sierra Leone, the opportunities for future trade and investment and commit Sierra Leone to a lasting economic partnership with Russia. Whilst in Russia, the President will also engage in several meetings on the margins of the Economic Forum and Summit to attract investment to Sierra Leone.

From Russia, President Bio will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he will visit Elite Agro, a leading producer and distributor of agricultural commodities in UAE. Elite Agro and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry are in discussion to sign a Cooperative Agreement for an agricultural project involving 14,000 hectares of arable land at the Rhombe Swamp in Port Loko District. The President is also expected to be taken on a conducted tour of the Elite Agro Farms.

Whilst in the UAE, His Excellency the President will also visit Mohammad Omar Bin Haider Holding Group, a leading diversified business conglomerate with diverse interests in real estate, healthcare, education, hotel and tourism, manufacture, infrastructure among others. The meeting between the President and Chairman of the MOBH Group is expected to focus on the Presidential Infrastructure Initiatives.

State House Media Unit, Freetown