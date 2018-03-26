Sierra Leone: Run-off Saturday March 31

By Our Correspondent

There was jubilation Monday afternoon in Freetown when a court injunction temporarily stopping Tuesday’s run-off election was lifted by the same High Court judge that imposed it last Saturday.

However due to that injunction, the national electoral commission did not prepare for the election over the weekend and has therefore asked the Supreme Court for an extension to move election materials around the country. This was granted and at a meeting with NEC by the two major parties to take part in the run-off, the APC and the SLPP, the new date was also accepted

In a press release signed by NEC boss Mohamed Nfa Alie Conteh, Saturday March 31st 2018 is the new date for the run-off.

Here is a crowd jubilating in front of the Law Courts building in downtown Freetown after the injunction was lifted Monday. They were chanting: Wi go vote! (We will vote!):

