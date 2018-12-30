Sierra Leone: Ruling party responds to opposition press release

The secretariat of the ruling SLPP is appalled and perturbed by an unfortunate and ill conceived press release from the main opposition APC on Friday December 28th 2018. The press release is not only logically flawed, but practicably demonstrated the APC’s penchant for chaos, which they brewed in the 1970s and 80s.

Whilst majority of Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad have embraced the institution of the commissions of enquiry, the APC is riding roughshod over it, and creating an ugly picture of tribalism, regionalism and selectivity.

The SLPP would like to clear the cobwebs of the APC secretariat and remind its Secretary General that the COI was tabled in the House of Parliament, thoroughly debated and passed into law by our law makers. It is therefore unfortunate and a brazen show of ignorance, that the main opposition APC would attempt to insinuate that the instrument setting the COI is illegal.

The SLPP is at pains to understand the rationale for the call for a boycott by the main opposition APC given their contribution to the debate and the adherence to procedures that created the COI. To attempt to tilt a very serious national issue to tribal and regional prejudice and witch hunt is not only disingenuous but a show of cowardice and lack of substance.

In the interim, the SLPP is entreating all those who would be called for probe by the COI to avail themselves for such, as the people of our beloved country deserve to know the stewardship of those they put into position of trust during the period under review. A call for questioning does not make anyone a criminal, but just a normal process in trials and court proceedings. The general public is advised to stay calm, go about their normal business and Happy New Year.

Long Live SLPP!!!!

Long Live Sierra Leone!!!

Umaru Napoleon Koroma

Secretary General.

Photo: Umaru Napoleon Koroma