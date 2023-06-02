Sierra Leone: Questions about leading candidates

By Santigie Momoh, Freetown, Sierra Leone

As we approach the June 24 elections in Sierra Leone, a number of questions need to be asked. I do not have the answers but most of the voters already know who to vote for and know the answers to the following questions acording to their assessments and opinions. Only the swing voters or the undecided are still in limbo. Here are the questions:

1. Does Samura Kamara, the main opposition leader, have support in the north and Western Area?

2. Does the ruling party, the SLPP, led by President Julius Maada Bio have support in the North and the Western Area?

3. Is Samura Kamara popular inside and outside his party, the APC?

4. Is Julius Maada Bio popular within and outside his party, the SLPP?

5. Does Julius Maada Bio have support in the south and east of the country?

6. Will there be be a run-off in the presidential election between Bio and Samura?

7. Will Mohamed Kamara, alias Gento, the aspirant for mayor of Freetown, be the next mayor?

8. Will Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr the incumbent, regain her seat as mayor?

9. Is the choice of running mate important in the mayoral election?

11. Is the choice of running mate for the presidential election important?

10. Why is who becomes mayor of Freetown so important these days?

12. Do the voters trust the electoral commission whose head is Mohamed Konneh (photo)?

13. Does Samura Kamara have support in the south and east of the country?

These are some the questions I would like voters to think about as Sierra Leone goes to the polls on June 24, 2023.

