Sierra Leone: Police reacts to opposition press release

Inciting Press Release From the National Secretary General of the All Peoples Congress Party (APC)

The Sierra Leone Police wishes to inform the general public that it is privy to a press release signed by Amb. Alhaji Dr. Osman Foday Yansaneh, National Secretary General of the All Peoples Congress Party (APC) dated 28th December, 2018.

The Sierra Leone Police considers the press release to be unfortunate and not good for national security as it skews on inciting political, ethnic, and regional divide that will subsequently lead to national instability.

Against this background, the Inspector General of Police and cross section of his Management team had audience with Amb. Alhaji Dr. Osman Foday Yansaneh, Mr. Karamoh Kabba and Mr. Fornah at Police Headquarters on Saturday 29th December,2018. During the meeting, the IGP made it categorically clear to the National Secretary General that he will be held fully responsible and accountable for any unlawful outcome of the press release that will breach the public peace and security and was therefore advised to retract it. This engagement was followed by a press conference at Police Headquarters during which the implications of the press release was made clear to the Press in the presence of Amb. Alhaji Dr. Osman Foday Yansaneh and team.

He however, responded by owning up to the content of the press release as the official position of the APC but however, distanced himself and the party from any act of violence and also disassociated the APC from individuals making negative/ inciting statements on the social media including the so_ called Gibril Bangura which he described as " Dastardly statements ".

The Sierra Leone Police is therefore warning the leadership of the APC Party including the National Secretary General to desist from sending inciting messages to its members, sympathizers and followers that have the tendency to undermine the peace and security of the country. Any such misleading message put out to the public will be meted with the full force of the law.

We have also observed that certain individuals or groups have been engaged in processions and protest without the permission of the Sierra Leone Police. All should note that this contravenes the 1965 Public Order Act and defaulters will be DEALT with according to law.

We want to ASSURE the general public that the security situation is under CONTROL and you should all go about your normal business. We wish you a happy and prosperous New Year (2019).

Signed:

Dr. Richard Moigbe

Inspector General of Police

Date: 31st December 2018

Contacts: Mr. Brima Kamara ( Superintendent) +23277361070

Head of Media and Public Relations, Sierra Leone Police

Photo: Richard Moigbe, Inspector General, Sierra Leone Police