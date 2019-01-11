Sierra Leone Parliament to relocate

By: Emperor Bailor Jalloh, PV Freetown Bureau Chief.

February 1st 2019 will be an historic date for the Fifth Parliament of Second Republic of Sierra Leone when parliamentary sittings will take place in a new location within the capital city of Freetown.

The clerk of the Sierra Leone parliament Hon. Umar Paran Tarawally on Thursday January 10,2019 made this announcement in the Well of parliament that come February 1st 2019, parliament will be relocated to Bank of Sierra Leone Complex in Kingtom, West of Freetown.

Tarawally stated that the relocation of parliament is for the expansion of the Well of parliament and other repairs at the parliament building.

He also disclosed that parliament has received seven 40 feet containers of furniture from the Chinese Government to furnish the House of Representatives for a new face lift.

He added that parliamentary offices will remain operative in the original parliament buildings, OAU Drive, Tower Hill, central Freetown. And that parliament will resume sittings in the original parliament buildings after completion of the extension of the Well ( chamber) and other repairs in April to catch up with the State Opening of Parliament come May 10, 2019.

Meanwhile the business of the Fifth Parliament of Second Republic of Sierra Leone on Thursday 10 January 2019 dealt with many items including the amendment of section 31 of the bill entitled the " Finance Act, 2019 " to accommodate the comments made by His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio in accordance with Standing Order ( SO) 58 (6) and section 106 ( 7 and 8) of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone, laid on the table of parliament by the Chairman of the parliamentary Legislative Committee Hon. Lawyer Daniel Brima Koroma of the lead opposition All People’s Congress ( APC).

Before that uncontroversial amendment, the presiding Speaker Hon. Lawyer Segepoh Solomon Thomas ( deputy speaker ) of the governing Sierra Leone People’s Party ( SLPP) told Members of Parliament present that because of time factor he would only allow the leader of opposition All People’s Congress ( APC) Hon. Lawyer Chernor Ramadan Marju Bah ( Chericoco) and the leader of Government Business Hon. Sidi Mohamed Tunis of the governing SLPP to comment on the amendment of the Finance Act, 2019 which the leaders unanimously endorsed saying they would not go against the recommendations of the President even though that bill was passed into law by the same parliament.

Hon. Lawyer Daniel Brima Koroma referenced sections 105 and 106 of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone in relation to the submissions of the two leaders.

The recommendations of the President to section 31 of the Finance Act, 2019 is around competitiveness in the insurance sector in the country, to create a level playing field for insurance companies and endeavors to create competitiveness in the sector.

The parliamentary Standing Order 58 (6) states" when an unsigned bill is returned to Parliament signifying the dissent of the President the Chairman of the Legislative Committee shall lay on the table the President’s reasons for his dissent. Therefore, the Committee, in consultation with all Members of Parliament, shall introduce a motion in plenary seeking a resolution of the matter pursuant to subsection (8) of Section 106 of the Constitution."

Section 105 of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone states " Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, Parliament shall be the supreme legislative authority for Sierra Leone".

Section 106 states "The power of Parliament to make laws shall be exercised by Bills passed by Parliament and signed by the President."