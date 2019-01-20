Sierra Leone Parliament re-introduces Questions Time for President and Ministers

By: Emperor Bailor Jalloh, PV Freetown Bureau Chief

In a bid to foster transparency and accountability in the Republic of Sierra Leone, President and cabinet Ministers will be answering parliamentary questions on stipulated times.

During the business of the House on Thursday January 17, 2019, the substantive Speaker of the Fifth Parliament of Second Republic of Sierra Leone Honourable Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu (pictured) announced in the Well that Parliament has re-introduced Questions Time for President and Ministers two fold that is monthly parliamentary questions to the President but President will not appear before parliament but will appoint a Minister to represent him in parliament to answer parliamentary questions to the President while parliamentary questions to Ministers will be weekly ( every third Thursday of the month).

The. Hon. Speaker reminded Members of Parliament present and the public that Questions Time is not new in the Sierra Leone Parliament. It was in existence before between the 80s and 1992. He made reference to the current deputy opposition leader of the All People’s Congress ( APC) Hon. Journalist Ibrahim Ben Kargbo when both of them were Members of Parliament at that time.

He however, brought the attention of Members of Parliament to parliamentary Standing Orders ( SOs) 19, 20, 21,22,23 for proper guidance in order to avoid controversies when asking questions.

In the same vein, parliament also endorsed the adoption of a resolution by the parliamentary Finance Committee for a waiver of customs duty and taxes for the procurement of presidential staff ( the official staff of authority), head of all chief ’s staff, presidential lapel pins and Sierra Leone flag lapel pins.

The chairman of Finance Committee of Sierra Leone Parliament is Hon. Francis Amara Kaisamba of the governing Sierra Leone People’s Party ( SLPP).