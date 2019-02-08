Sierra Leone: Parliament approves PC Caulker, 10 others

Contributed

The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on 7th February 2019 debated and unanimously approved the 27th Report of its Committee on Appointments and the Public Service, chaired by the Leader of Government Business, Honourable. Sidie M. Tunis.

Congratulating the nominees after approval, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu (photo) said he had no doubt in his mind that the nominees have what it takes to make a huge difference in their new appointments. He also called on them to use their expertise to transform the respective institutions to which they have been nominated by His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio.

The following presidential nominees were approved by Parliament:

P.C Charles Caulker-Member, Minerals Advisory Board

Mr. Emmanuel Keifala Alieu-Chairman, Board of Directors, National Protected Area Authority

Professor G.M.T Robert-Member, Board of Directors, Environment Protection Agency Board

Mr. Fayia Musa Tucker-Member, Board of Trustees, NASSIT

Mr. Osman Pius Conteh-Member, Board of Trustees, NASSIT

Mr. Mohamed Salieu Bangura-Member, Board of Trustees, NASSIT

Mr. Foday Sadique Fofanah-Member, Board of Trustees, NASSIT

Mr. Ones Albert Kobina Walker-Member, Board of Trustees, NASSIT

Mr. Mohamed Kenewui Konneh-Director, Financial Intelligence Unit

Ms. Mamie Laura Sellu-Member, National Youth Commission and

Mr. Julius Daniel Mattai-Director-General, National Minerals Agency

Rounding off the debate, the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Chernor R.M Bah commended President Bio for nominating highly qualified Sierra Leoneans to serve in high offices of State. He also called on the nominees to do due diligence during the course of executing their duties, whilst speaking on the need of strengthening Parliamentary oversight to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

Concluding, the Leader of Government Business, Hon. Sidie M. Tunis shared similar sentiments and called on the nominees to be focused on their job and also seek Parliamentary advice and intervention as and when necessary.

Other MPs also spoke to the motion.

The plenary sittings of Parliament are currently holding at the serene atmosphere of the Bank of Sierra Leone Complex at King Tom, overlooking the high seas.

This is due to the rehabilitation and renovation of parliamentary Chamber at Tower Hill that is about to be commenced by experts from China, for the second time since 2004 when Parliament first moved its plenary sittings to the same Bank of Sierra Leone Complex at King Tom.