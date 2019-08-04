Sierra Leone: Open letter to former Minister

PV staff

Dr. Patrick Muana, of the Strategic Communication Unit, Office of the President in Freetown, recently posted an open letter to former Interior Minister Palo Conteh (photo) in response to a video also posted on social media by the latter denying all accusations of corruption and other matters. Here is the open letter:

Dear Palo Conteh,

You lived in London and barely had two cents to rub together. You moved to Freetown and immersed yourself in the crooked Ernest Bai Koroma APC administration. An administration which cannot account for millions of dollars that were meant for the development of Sierra Leone. Of all the funds that were donated during the Ebola outbreak, the administration cannot even say they used it to build one two by four clinic let alone hospital for the people of Sierra Leone.

Again, we know you were not a rich man by any stretch of the imagination when u returned to Salone from London. We also know precisely how much money a Minister, which you were makes. You now own a sprawling mansion in Freetown and properties in other countries. So NO IT IS NEITHER HARRASSMENT NOR INTIMIDATION to be questioned about it.

IT IS ALSO NEITHER HARRASSMENT NOR INTIMIDATION TO BE QUESTIONED ON ALLEGATIONS OF PLOTTING TO BRING DOWN THE DEMOCRATICALLY ELECTED SLPP GOVT.

Not that I advocate for a tit for tat scenario but under your watch as Minister was not President Bios resident ransacked numerous times that he was plotting violence?

Did you not go around in militant regalia intimidating people?

So save us the poor innocent me video. In fact if you truly mean well and put salone fos as you say you should applaud the commission and ACC for their due diligence and vigilance in promoting accountability. Why are you upset? After all you have nothing to hide do you???

Dr. Patrick Muana,

Freetown

