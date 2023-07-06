Salone News

Sierra Leone: New Parliament sits July 13

The Clerk of the Sierra Leone Parliament Paran Tarawally (photo) has announced that the sixth Parliament will begin proceeding on July 13th but the main opposition party the says its members will not attend. It remains to be seen whether they will or not.

Also it is doubtful if the Mayor- elect will allow herself to be sworn in later or not. Unconfirmed reports say that she he is currently in London, UK.

The APC recently instructed its newly elected members not to participate in governance until its demands are met.

