Sierra Leone: New Chinese ambassador pays courtesy call on Speaker of Parliament

The new Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Sierra Leone, Wang Qing has today Wednesday 11/01/2023, paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu (photo) in his Chambers at Parliament building in Freetown.

The Ambassador said among other things that he had presented his letter of credence to President Julius Maada Bio and that he was impressed with Sierra Leone since his week long arrival in the country. He said part of his tour of duty was to promote the One China Policy and to deepen bilateral relationships between China and Sierra Leone through mutual respect and cooperation. He also spoke on the assistance China provided to Sierra Leone during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. He called on Presidents Xi Jinping and Julius Maada Bio to keep the momentum for the mutual benefits of China and Sierra Leone. He also conveyed warmest greetings from the Speaker of the National Congress of China and spoke on the need to improve on exchange programmes between the two countries. Further, he said China was willing to work closely with Sierra Leone in all areas including Sierra Leone Co-chairing the UN Initiative on Global Education and Chair for C-10 aimed at giving Africa a stronger voice and place at the United Nations, and to promote the One China Policy, an initiative aimed at the transformation of China.

Welcoming the new Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Abass Bundu said Parliament had built a stronger relationship with his predecessors, and assured him of working to deepen and strengthen bilateral relationships between the two countries. Speaking on a coordinated approach, he said Parliament would work with the Executive to present its development needs including capacity building to the Chinese Government for assistance. In view of solidarity, he informed the new Ambassador that Sierra Leone Parliament had adopted a resolution during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in China for effectively handling the disease and for its continued assistance to the Republic of Sierra Leone. He also informed Ambassador Qing that he would be invited to a Sitting of Parliament through the Embassy to further recognize Chinese assistance to the Government and the People of Sierra Leone.

Credit: Parliament of Sierra Leone