Salone News

Sierra Leone Minister writes first book

3 minutes ago | 96 views

No words. Wow. It’s thrilling to have these in my hands. My book, Radical Inclusion, the first release from Moment of Lift Books, created by Melinda French Gates —arrives May 2, 2023.

I’ll be in the US discussing the concepts here, and I hope you can join me. This is a book for anyone who is not satisfied with the status quo of the world and wants to do something about it.

Find out more and grab your own copy today at https://lnkd.in/dAQjdz5n

https://www.linkedin.com/search/results/content/?keywords=david%20moinina%20sengeh&update=urn%3Ali%3Afs_updateV2%3A%28urn%3Ali%3Aactivity%3A7052599635592327168%2CBLENDED_SEARCH_FEED%2CEMPTY%2CDEFAULT%2Cfalse%29&position=0&searchId=b189c97b-b25f-4818-a4d3-76a5a7d57701&heroEntityKey=urn%3Ali%3Afsd_profile%3AACoAAAEFF2MBrZ2uVzH5pPpWBxGE80MFE6Kdv-I&fromMember=%5B%22ACoAAAEFF2MBrZ2uVzH5pPpWBxGE80MFE6Kdv-I%22%5D&lipi=urn%3Ali%3Apage%3Ad_flagship3_search_srp_all%3Be5%2BISJi2QsyHPcen%2Bhfzwg%3D%3D

More Salone News

Sierra Leone Minister writes first book

No words. Wow. It’s thrilling to have these in my hands. My book, Radical Inclusion, the first release from Moment of Lift Books, created by Melinda French (...)

Salone News | 3 minutes ago | 96 views

Mrs. Lulu Wright has passed on

PV Staff The Wright family in Freetown, Sierra Leone, has announced the passing on March 9, 2023, of the Mrs. Lulu Wright, an educationist who taught (...)

Salone News | 4 minutes ago | 47 views

Comments