Sierra Leone: JFK under attack

By Thomas Blake, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

With barely a few months for the All People’s Congress Party to choose their flagbearer and Chairman of the party for the 2018 Presidential election, cyber criminals within the political arena have hacked the private email account of a very strong contender for the APC ticket, Hon. Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara (photo).

The hackers, according to preliminary reports from cyber security experts, are Sierra Leoneans residing within the country.

The hackers did not only access JFK’s emails but ruthlessly deleted all his folders thereby depriving the Attorney General from retrieving his documents.

This vicious attack was probably done out of frustration as the hackers could not find anything that could be used to dent JFK’s presidential ambition.

The cyber attack on JFK and other media attacks within the same month have further confirmed public opinion that JFK is the prime target for both the opposition and some APC Presidential hopefuls.