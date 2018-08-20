Sierra Leone: Free Quality Education launched

For the first time in the history of Sierra Leone free quality primary and secondary education has been launched at a ceremony at the Miatta Conference Centre in Freetown today.

Here is a report, credit to Sarah Kallay in Freetown:

During the pledging of funds towards the free education Multi-donor basket fund, President Bio donated his 3 months salary to the free education basket fund.

First Lady donates one hundred Million Leones to the Fund on behalf of the Fatima Maada Bio foundation.

President Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio

VP Juldeh Jalloh pledged 50% of his salary for a total of 12 months and 10 cows to support school feeding project.

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyer and Chief Justice Abdulai Charm

Chief Minister David Francis donated three months salary .

Finance Minister Jacob Jusu Saffa donated two months of his salary to be deducted over a period of one year.

Former Vice Presidents Solomon Berewa (left) and Joe Demby

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International corporation Alie Kabba pledged his three months salary to the basket fund.

Minister of Basic Primary and Secondary Education Alpha Timbo pledged his salary of three months to the the fund.

Members of the public including foreign diplomats

Speaker of the House of Parliament Abass Bundu donated his salary and that of all Parliamentarians for a month.

Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki-Sawyer donated 50% of her three months salary spread over a year.

Pledges from private sector partners continue.