By Madam Fatima Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone

It is official. I am now a humble staff member of the African Union under the department of AMCOW as the newly elected Champion for Sanitation and Hygiene for the continent of Africa. Allah, I am grateful.

Thank you President Bio for allowing me use my voice for change. Thank you Sierra Leone, thank you JMB members and thank you to the African Ministers’ Council on Water for electing me as your champion.

Sierra Leone Wins and WeMove.