Sierra Leone: Cross-party committee to deal with violence

PV Staff

President Julius Maada Bio and officials of his government met with a delegation of the APC, the former ruling party, on Saturday.

They discussed incidents of violence across the country in recent days and rumours of the new SLPP leadership ordering the arrest of former APC government ministers.

President Bio dismissed the arrest rumours as untrue and a cross-party committee to deal with the violence issue has been constituted.

Meanwhile two very senior police officers (Karrow Kamara and Yeteh Yeteh) in the south and the east where the post-election violence had mainly been taking place have been redeployed to Freetown police headquarters and their replacements immediately dispatched.