Sierra Leone Commercial Bank bags double awards

By Babatunde Sesay, Freetown.

2016 has been a very good year for the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank.

Last weekend, the bank received two awards for excellence in banking and serving its customers.

On Friday 16th December, 2016 the bank received the Diaspora Focus 2016 Award as the bank of the year in the country.

On Saturday 17th, it received another award from the Disabled Got Talent Award 2014-2016 as the most Disabled friendly financial institution.

Early in December, the bank for the third time in five competitions won the Chamber of Commerce Football tournament.

The success of SLCB as a corporate entity has not been lost on the discerning public as the Managing Director in October was crowned Best Bank CEO in an award ceremony organized by a business consortium at the Bintumani Hotel.

As an epitome of government’s ability to engage in successful enterprises, the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank stands as a testimony of integrity, good management, profitability and viability.

SLCB, after going through a brief period of financial instability now stands tall among stiff competition and this success is attributed to the dynamic management style of the SLCB. It is currently focusing on developing more tailor-made services for its customers be it corporate or retail, local or international. SLCB, which was founded in 1973 by the government of Sierra Leone keeps growing from strength to strength with its primary focus being people management from all fronts.

Managing Director George Taylor (photo), gave credence to the synergy existing between the board and management with professionalism and excellent customer service being their key drivers in delivering value to their stake holders.

Some SLCB staff members with one of the awards

SLCB Managing Director Taylor (second from left) with some members of the disabled community in Sierra Leone.