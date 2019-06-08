Sierra Leone Civil Society Consortium on Journalists on World Environment Day

As Sierra Leone in West Africa joined the world to observe the World Environment Day in June with the theme "Air Pollution" , the Civil Society Consortium on Community Accountable and Service Delivery in Sierra Leone with its Headquarters on 20 Main Road Congo Town ,Freetown had on Wednesday June 5 2019 officially engaged journalists from both electronic and print media on World Environment Day in the Child Welfare Society Sierra Leone’s office 89 Fort Street, Freetown.

Addressing journalists in that press conference, the National Coordinator of CSO Consortium on Community Accountable and Service Delivery William BM Sao-Lamin disclosed that their CSO Consortium is broad based forum with the objectives of implementing the efforts of the government in line with the work of the Environment Protection Agency of Sierra Leone(EPASL) with a constitutional mandate to maintain the environment of Sierra Leone.

William BM Sao- Lamin emphasised that air pollution occurs when harmful or excessive quantities of substances including gases, particles ,and biological molecules are introduced into earth’s atmosphere.It may cause diseases, allergies and even death to humans and also cause harm to other living organisms such as animals as both human activities natural processes can also generate air pollution. Indoor air pollution and poor urban air quality are listed as two of the world’s worst toxic pollution problems and that the average life expectancy for Sierra Leonean is only 56 years.

The CSO Consortium National Coordinator further quoted the 2014 World Health Organisation report,that air pollution in 2012 caused deaths of around 7 million people worldwide annually as children are particularly at risk due to the immaturity of their respiratory organs. Catastrophic incidences like the flooding and mudslide that occurred on the 14th of August 2017 are practical examples of the consequences of environmental neglect in Sierra Leone.

In addition, the CSO Consortium Communication Manager who is also the Executive Director of Child Welfare Society Sierra Leone,Moses A Mambu revealed that their CSO Consortium has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) with the Environment Protection Agency of Sierra Leone ( EPA-SL) and stated that where there is disaster service delivery will be affected.